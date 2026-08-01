Death toll reaches 82 as 1.92 lakh people remain affected by floods in Assam

The flood situation has improved since Thursday, when more than two lakh people in eight districts were affected.

However, Dikhow and Dhansiri rivers were reported to be in "severe flood situation" at Sivasagar and Numaligarh in Golaghat, with the authorities urging the people to stay away.

Officials said that around 13,000 people were sheltered in 54 relief camps. Another 26 relief distribution centres were open, catering to 5,384 people. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF and SDRF, were carrying out relief operations.

The state government has decided to approach insurance companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for expeditious disposal of claims and providing a moratorium to their customers from these areas.