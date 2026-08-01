DMK chief Stalin alleges CM Vijay stands 'isolated' in TN on Cauvery issue

The former chief minister also demanded to know if Vijay would convene or not an all-party meeting on the issue and asked Vijay to consult stakeholders within the state.

In a statement, Stalin said leaders of parties and farmers' associations in Tamil Nadu warned that holding talks with Karnataka on the Mekedatu issue would yield no results and requested Vijay to not visit Karnataka.

The Dravidian party chief with sarcasm said that ignoring warnings, the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu sent emissaries to visit Karnataka perhaps thinking that he could bring the Cauvery river back with him