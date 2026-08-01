DMK leader Senthil Balaji slams TVK government, alleges 'political vendetta' behind multiple cases

Addressing reporters, the former minister said that he and others named in the cases would face the legal challenges in court and prove all allegations false.

Detailing the law enforcement action against him, he said, "Searches were conducted at the room where I stayed and across various locations, leading to a case being registered", he said after visiting the city police station to sign the register as per the court order.

"We had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Madras High Court regarding this matter and following its dismissal, we consulted with senior advocates and legal experts to move the Supreme Court," he said.

Addressing his court-mandated police station sign-ins and the ongoing investigation, the MLA said, "I had sent a letter to the investigating officer at the police station requesting a temporary exemption for a few days from signing and a petition seeking a five-day exemption was also submitted to the Madras High Court".