Bhiwandi mayor asks officials to disconnect power, water supply to dilapidated buildings

Chaudhary, Mayor of the Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), chaired a high-level disaster management review meeting in the aftermath of Friday’s collapse of Kohinoor Building which had been declared dangerous six years ago, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (Unauthorized Construction) Vikram Darade informed that 238 buildings within municipal limits have been classified under C1 category (extremely dangerous, fit for immediate demolition) and 836 under C2A category (dangerous, requiring major repairs and evacuation).

The Mayor ordered immediate disconnection of water and power supplies to all C1 and C2A category buildings.