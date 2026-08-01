Armstrong murder: Chennai police hand over records to CBI

Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu president of the Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati, was a resident of Perambur in Chennai. He was hacked to death on July 5, 2024, while inspecting a construction project in Perambur. A group of unidentified men attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai with serious injuries but died on the way.