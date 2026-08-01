Armstrong murder: Chennai police hand over records to CBI

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally taken over the investigation into the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong. The agency is expected to register a fresh case, if required, and plans to question the accused lodged in prison, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu president of the Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati, was a resident of Perambur in Chennai. He was hacked to death on July 5, 2024, while inspecting a construction project in Perambur. A group of unidentified men attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.
He was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai with serious injuries but died on the way.
The Sembiyam police registered a case, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the murder. A total of 30 people were arrested in connection with the case, and police filed a charge sheet running over 7,800 pages.
During the course of the investigation, two accused were killed in separate police encounters, while another died during medical treatment. Some of the accused were later granted bail.
Armstrong's wife, Porkodi, alleged that the Tamil Nadu police had not conducted a fair investigation. BSP national president Mayawati also visited Chennai and demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI. However, the then Tamil Nadu government did not accept the demand.
Subsequently, Armstrong's brother, Emmanuel, approached the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe. On December 24 last year, the court directed that the investigation be transferred to the CBI.
The Tamil Nadu government challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which granted an interim stay. While the matter was pending, there was a change of government in the State. The new government recently withdrew its appeal before the Supreme Court, clearing the way for the CBI to take over the investigation.
Chennai police have now handed over all investigation records related to the case to the CBI. The agency is expected to register a fresh case, if necessary, and seek custody of the accused currently in prison for further questioning.
The CBI's entry into the case is expected to intensify the investigation.