Mekedatu row: Supreme Court only avenue to safeguard TN's interests, says Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmalkumar on Saturday said the State government would continue its legal battle against Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that the Supreme Court remains the only avenue to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli.
The minister alleged that the Union Minister for Jal Shakti had failed to maintain neutrality on the issue and had instead taken a stand favourable to Karnataka.
"The Union Minister himself lacks clarity on this issue. He has been speaking as though he is acting against Tamil Nadu while supporting the construction of the Mekedatu dam in Karnataka. This is not an issue that can be resolved by individual states alone. The Union Government has the responsibility to intervene," he said.
Nirmalkumar claimed that successive governments in Karnataka, irrespective of political affiliation, have pursued the same objective regarding the Mekedatu project.
"Whether it is the BJP or the Congress in Karnataka, their stand remains the same. They continue to push the Mekedatu project despite Tamil Nadu's strong opposition. The Supreme Court is our only recourse, and this government will take every possible legal step to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu," he said.
His remarks come days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to move the Supreme Court against the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, maintaining that it would adversely affect the State's share of Cauvery water.
During the interaction, reporters asked why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not intervened in the matter despite the Congress being in power in Karnataka, suggesting that his intervention could influence the State government's position.
Responding to the query, Nirmalkumar referred to PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who had welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to approach the Supreme Court.
"He was part of an alliance with the Congress earlier. What did he do when the notification was issued in the Gazette then?" the minister asked.
He reiterated that the Mekedatu issue is an inter-state dispute and insisted that judicial intervention remains the only viable solution.
When asked whether Chief Minister Vijay would convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu issue, Nirmalkumar said the decision rests entirely with the Chief Minister.
He added that the government remains committed to opposing the Mekedatu dam project and would continue to pursue all legal and constitutional measures necessary to protect Tamil Nadu's interests.