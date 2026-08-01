Soon, get your 5, 10 kg LPG cylinders delivered in 4 hours

CHENNAI: Seemingly taking a leaf out of quickcom companies that deliver goodies within hours or minutes, the Indian Oil Corporation has launched a service to deliver its small 5 kg LPG cylinder and a newly introduced midsize cylinder weighing 10 kg within four hours of booking.
In the initial phase, IOC’s LPG arm Indane will offer the service in four cities, including Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. The other cities are Pune, Gurugram, and Indore.
The new offering is named Indane XTRALITE NOW, which comes in 10 kg cylinders made of lightweight, rust-free composite materials. The cylinder features a translucent body for easy LPG level monitoring, and the company said it would meet the requirement of modern, smaller households.
Besides the lighter weight and newer material, Indane is also backing XTRALITE NOW with a digitally enabled service ecosystem to offer express delivery within four hours of booking and preferred time delivery, with minimal documentation.
Along with the new product, AS Sahney, chairman, IndianOil, also launched express home delivery service for the popular 5 kg cylinder. The mini cylinder, which Indane has christened Chhotu, will now be delivered within four hours of booking.
Though the express delivery offer is initially available only in Coimbatore, Pune, Gurugram, and Indore, it will be expanded to 25 more cities by mid-August, and all major cities across the country by the end of October, the State-owner oil firm said in a statement.
“Indane XTRALITE NOW combines advanced composite cylinder technology with a seamless and enhanced service model to offer a smarter, safer and more convenient LPG experience,” said IOC chairman Sahney.
Saumitra P Srivastava, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, added: "Consumers today expect speed, convenience, and a seamless experience. Indane XTRALITE NOW … marks another significant step in redefining the domestic LPG experience."
Customers can register for new connections and book refills through the IndianOil ONE App and the IndianOil Customer website (https://cx.indianoil.in). Soon, WhatsApp (7588888824) booking facility will also be introduced, the company said in a statement. The new offering will be available through the Indane distributor network and select IndianOil retail outlets, it added.