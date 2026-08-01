Soon, get your 5, 10 kg LPG cylinders delivered in 4 hours

NEW MIDSIZE LPG CYLINDER

The new offering is named Indane XTRALITE NOW, which comes in 10 kg cylinders made of lightweight, rust-free composite materials. The cylinder features a translucent body for easy LPG level monitoring, and the company said it would meet the requirement of modern, smaller households.

Besides the lighter weight and newer material, Indane is also backing XTRALITE NOW with a digitally enabled service ecosystem to offer express delivery within four hours of booking and preferred time delivery, with minimal documentation.

Along with the new product, AS Sahney, chairman, IndianOil, also launched express home delivery service for the popular 5 kg cylinder. The mini cylinder, which Indane has christened Chhotu, will now be delivered within four hours of booking.