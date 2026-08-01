Gold for para shot putter Rana; triple jumpers Chitravel, Selva Prabhu clinch silver, bronze

Competing in the men’s F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season’s best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.

Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season’s best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron’s Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.

Earlier, Chitravel set the tone for the day with an excellent effort in the men’s triple jump.