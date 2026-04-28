What are the top headlines of today, April 28, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (April 26, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN clocks double-digit economic growth again; will ascend further, says CM
Tamil Nadu clocked 10.83 per cent growth in 2025-26 and set a record by registering a double-digit economic growth for the second year in a row, and this accomplishment was "just the beginning" and more achievements would follow with people's support, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.
2) Puducherry records highest turnout among third gender electors at 91.81 per cent: EC
Puducherry recorded the highest voter turnout among third gender electors at 91.81 per cent during the recent assembly polls.
3) CCTV technician detained for watching Jana Nayagan in his laptop in EVM strongroom
A 37 year old man engaged for installing CCTV cameras at Anna University for strong room has been detained by the police after his social media post depicting him allegedly watching the leaked version of actor-politician, Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
4) One dead, four critical after toxic gas leak near Gummidipoondi
One worker died and four others are in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas at an ethanol plant near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday, according to Daily Thanthi.
5) Chithirai Festival: Meenakshi-Sundareswarar car festival rolls through Masi streets today
The grand car festival (Therottam) of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar is being held on Tuesday (April 28) along the four Masi streets of Madurai, as part of the famed Chithirai festival, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the region.
6) Latest: US appears cold to Iranian proposal to end war without nuclear deal
The Trump administration seemed unlikely Tuesday to accept Iran's offer to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade on the country.
7) Indian lifters bag 4 gold in Commonwealth Youth and Junior Championships
Indian lifters impressed at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships and the corresponding Universal Cup (Senior) in Apia, Samoa, securing four gold medals on the second day of competition.
8) American Hindu Coalition backs Rini Sampath in Washington DC mayoral poll
The American Hindu Coalition (AHC) has extended support for Rini Sampath, a Tamil Nadu-born cybersecurity expert, who is contesting the Washington DC mayoral elections.
9) Hafiz Saeed's close aide and key LeT figure Sheikh Yousaf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan
Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) figure and a close associate of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.
10) WhatsApp banned 9,400 accounts involved in digital arrest scams since January this year: Centre to SC
A multi-pronged action involving telecom regulators, service providers, the RBI, tech giants and the CBI has been taken to tackle the rising menace of digital arrest scams, besides WhatsApp banning 9,400 accounts involved in such offences, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.
11) BJP moving closer to sweeping win in Gujarat local body polls; Cong, AAP struggle to keep pace
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is heading towards a decisive victory in the Gujarat local body elections, taking an unassailable lead over rival Congress and other parties, winning 6,472 of more than 9,900 seats as counting is underway on Tuesday, officials said.