CCTV technician detained for watching Jana Nayagan in his laptop in EVM strongroom

CHENNAI: A 37 year old man engaged for installing CCTV cameras at Anna University for strong room has been detained by the police after his social media post depicting him allegedly watching the leaked version of actor-politician, Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Police sources said that the technician hired by a contractor had taken the picture before April 23, before the EVMs were sent to the strong room and had posted on his social media.
As the post went viral, law enforcement authorities took notice and traced the technician, identified as Yuvaraj and are questioning him.
The Cyber Crime wing of Tamil Nadu Police had arrested nine persons including a freelance editor for sharing pirated version of the yet to be released movie.