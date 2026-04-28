Indian lifters bag 4 gold in Commonwealth Youth and Junior Championships

Sunil Singh lifted a total of 271kg (126kg in snatch and 145kg in clean and jerk) to clinch the gold in the 65kg men's category, while Aisangfa Gogoi won the top prize in women 58kg and Abhinob Gogoi bagged the yellow metal in men's 71kg division.

Aisangfa lifted a total of 185kg (79kg in snatch and 106kg in clean and jerk) to bag gold in the 58kg women's category, while Abhinob totalled 284kg (129kg in snatch and 155kg in clean and jerk) to secure top finish in the 71kg men's division.