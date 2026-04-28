Hafiz Saeed's close aide and key LeT figure Sheikh Yousaf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan

The incident took place on Sunday in Landi Kotal in the Khyber region, some 250 kms from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

A source in the police told PTI on Monday that unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Afridi, resulting in his death on the spot.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afridi is said to be a key figure within the regional structure of the banned LeT.