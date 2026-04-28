American Hindu Coalition backs Rini Sampath in Washington DC mayoral poll

The AHC organised a meeting of well-wishers at the 'ISKCON of DC' temple here in support of Sampath, who is contesting in the Democratic primary on June 16, on the agenda of 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of 'A new DC'.

"We are no longer just observers; we are an organised, united front ensuring that our values and our families are represented at the highest levels of local government. Rini's candidacy is a historic first, but our unity is what will make it a lasting movement," Ankur Misra, Executive Director of AHC Maryland, said in a statement.