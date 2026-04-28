Chithirai Festival: Meenakshi-Sundareswarar car festival rolls through Masi streets today

CHENNAI: The grand car festival (Therottam) of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar is being held on Tuesday (April 28) along the four Masi streets of Madurai, as part of the famed Chithirai festival, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the region.
The Chithirai festival at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple began on April 19 with the flag hoisting ceremony. Since then, Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar, along with Priyavidai, have been taken in processions twice daily, morning and evening, through the Masi streets, offering darshan to devotees.
Key rituals, including Pattabhishekam on April 26 and Dikku Vijayam on April 27, were conducted, followed by the grand celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar yesterday.
The event was witnessed by thousands of devotees, symbolically attended by celestial beings, sages, Vishnu and Brahma, according to temple traditions.
Following the wedding, Meenakshi Amman, adorned as a bride, was taken in a flower palanquin, while Sundareswarar rode the elephant vahanam (the deity's moint) in a night procession through the Masi streets, attracting massive crowds, said a Daily Thanthi report.
As many devotees missed the earlier rituals and processions, the deities will bless all by riding the temple chariots today. Sundareswarar, along with Priyavidai, will be seated on the grand temple car, while Meenakshi Amman will be taken on a smaller chariot.
A notable feature of the chariot is the idol of Lord Brahma seated at the front, depicted as driving the chariot with four galloping horses.
Early this morning, the deities were taken from the Kalyana Mandapam inside the temple to the Theradi Mandapam on Keezha Masi Street. Special pujas were performed at the Karuppanasamy temple ahead of the procession.
Large crowds have gathered not only from Madurai but also from various parts of the state to witness the spectacular event.