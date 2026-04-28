Chithirai Festival: Meenakshi-Sundareswarar car festival rolls through Masi streets today

The Chithirai festival at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple began on April 19 with the flag hoisting ceremony. Since then, Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar, along with Priyavidai, have been taken in processions twice daily, morning and evening, through the Masi streets, offering darshan to devotees.

Key rituals, including Pattabhishekam on April 26 and Dikku Vijayam on April 27, were conducted, followed by the grand celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar yesterday.

The event was witnessed by thousands of devotees, symbolically attended by celestial beings, sages, Vishnu and Brahma, according to temple traditions.

Following the wedding, Meenakshi Amman, adorned as a bride, was taken in a flower palanquin, while Sundareswarar rode the elephant vahanam (the deity's moint) in a night procession through the Masi streets, attracting massive crowds, said a Daily Thanthi report.