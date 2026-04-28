WhatsApp banned 9,400 accounts involved in digital arrest scams since January this year: Centre to SC

“In direct response to concerns raised by I4C, MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and DoT, WhatsApp in January 2026 launched a structured, multi-week dedicated investigation specifically focused on digital arrest scams targeting Indian users. This investigation followed a rigorous methodology: identify seed signals map networks enforce against the entire network build scaled automated defences,” it said, adding 9,400 accounts have been banned due to alleged involvement in digital arrests.

To further protect users, WhatsApp is deploying several "enforcement innovations", including logo detection where systems to identify and remove accounts using official police or government insignia in display pictures, the status report said.

WhatsApp is contemplating introducing a new feature to warn users when they receive a call from a "newly created" or "non-tenured" account, a common trait of scam profiles, the status report said, adding that process to automatically hide profile pictures of suspicious unknown callers to prevent scammers from using visual cues of authority will also be introduced.

The DoT and the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have committed to a strict new timeline for neutralising fraudulent SIM cards, including the fact that the committee is working toward a mechanism to block suspicious SIM cards within 2 to 3 hours of identification, it said.

The report said the CBI has set a Rs 10 crore loss threshold for taking over digital arrest investigations.

Currently, the CBI has re-registered three major cases, including two cases from Gujarat involving massive financial frauds and a high-profile Delhi case where a single victim was defrauded of Rs 22.92 crore, it said.

The report said a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee chaired by senior officials held its third meeting on March 12, bringing together stakeholders, including telecom operators, financial regulators, and digital platforms.