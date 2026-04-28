Migrant worker dead, four critical after toxic gas leak near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: One worker died and four others are in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas at an ethanol plant near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday, according to Daily Thanthi.
The incident occurred at a factory in Thervoy Kandigai, where migrant workers were cleaning a water tank. One worker from Odisha, identified as Dhananjay Mali, fell into the tank after being exposed to the gas.
Four co-workers who entered the tank to rescue him also lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes.
Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot with safety equipment and pulled all five workers out of the tank. Dhananjay Mali was declared dead at the scene.
The other workers were taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and remain in critical condition.
Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the gas leak.