TN clocks double-digit economic growth again; will ascend further, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu clocked 10.83 per cent growth in 2025-26 and set a record by registering a double-digit economic growth for the second year in a row, and this accomplishment was "just the beginning" and more achievements would follow with people's support, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu was synonymous with "achievement". The Dravidian model was unique as it matched what it says with statistics, he said.
"Having laid the foundation in the first three years (of DMK rule), we have now achieved a record of double-digit growth for two consecutive years. Thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting our excellent administration and hard work. This is just the beginning. With your support, we are sure to reach many more heights," the chief minister said on 'X.'
In its pursuit of excellence, Tamil Nadu's competition was not with other Indian states. "Tamil Nadu should rise as a leading state in south Asia," Stalin emphasised.
Earlier in the day, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said Tamil Nadu clocked 10.83 per cent growth in 2025-26 and set a record by registering a double-digit economic growth for a second year in a row.
This achievement follows the state recording 11.19 per cent growth in the previous year leaving the national average of 7.4 per cent "far far behind" he said.
"Double-digit growth two years in a row. Not noise. Not propaganda. Just plain factual numbers...While some are busy dividing people, Tamil Nadu is busy multiplying prosperity," Rajaa said on 'X.'
This happens when governance is driven by industry-first policies and social justice stable leadership under Chief Minister M K Stalin, the minister claimed.
"No shortcuts. No slogans. Just results. This becomes even more special when one factors the trade headwinds and tariff wars. Let this be clear: the Dravidian model doesn’t just speak. It delivers," he said.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu claimed that the chief minister's "dreams and hard work" were the primary reasons for Tamil Nadu's performance grabbing national attention for second consecutive financial year.
"The Chief Minister, a visionary leader, is overcoming obstacles and transforming Tamil Nadu into a premier state. His concern for all sectors such as industrial development, infrastructure and proper planning has put our state on this peak today," Thennarasu said on 'X.'
Tamil Nadu would achieve much more in the Dravidian model 2.0 regime under the leadership of Stalin, Thennarasu said, hailing the CM as "development man."