TN clocks double-digit economic growth again; will ascend further, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu was synonymous with "achievement". The Dravidian model was unique as it matched what it says with statistics, he said.

"Having laid the foundation in the first three years (of DMK rule), we have now achieved a record of double-digit growth for two consecutive years. Thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting our excellent administration and hard work. This is just the beginning. With your support, we are sure to reach many more heights," the chief minister said on 'X.'

In its pursuit of excellence, Tamil Nadu's competition was not with other Indian states. "Tamil Nadu should rise as a leading state in south Asia," Stalin emphasised.

Earlier in the day, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said Tamil Nadu clocked 10.83 per cent growth in 2025-26 and set a record by registering a double-digit economic growth for a second year in a row.