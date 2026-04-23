What are the top headlines of today, April 23, 2026?

1) Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 | 82.24% voter turnout at 5 pm; poll ends at 6 pm
Voter turnout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections reached 84.29% as of 6 pm on Thursday.
The high percentage reflects strong participation across the State, with polling concluding on a brisk note.
2) Bengal polls phase-1: Turnout crosses 78 pc till 3 pm amid clashes, assault of candidate
Polling across 152 constituencies in 16 districts began at 7 am under tight security, with long queues outside booths reflecting strong early participation in what is being seen as a crucial round in a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.
3) 8 killed, 2 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri
The victims, residents of Thyoldhar village in the Ghansali, were returning home after performing the last rites of a villager in Haridwar when the driver lost control of the Bolero Camper, Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said.
4) TVK chief Vijay seeks extended polling hours; Aadhav Arjuna alleges transport ‘sabotage’
TVK chief Vijay on Thursday requested the Election Commission to extend polling by two hours till 8 PM for the Assembly elections being held across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
5) US military says it seizes another oil tanker associated with Iran
The US military seized another tanker Thursday associated with smuggling Iranian oil. The US Defence Department said it seized the oil tanker Majestic X in the Indian Ocean.
6) Lebanon, Israel to resume rare direct talks in Washington to extend Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Lebanon and Israel were set to begin a second session of direct talks in Washington on Thursday to discuss the possibility of extending a truce between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group and plans for future negotiations between the two neighbours with a long history of hostile relations.
7) Russian oil to Slovakia resumes flowing through pipeline that crosses Ukraine
The flow of Russian oil to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline that crosses Ukraine has resumed, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková said Thursday, a breakthrough in an issue that has caused a major diplomatic spat in Europe. The development is expected to unblock a large financial assistance package for war-ravaged Ukraine.
8) IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala
The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heatwave conditions in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to urge extreme caution amid soaring temperatures and high humidity.
9) "Hellhole on the planet": Trump reposts critique targeting India, China over birthright citizenship
US President Donald Trump has amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".
10) CSK draft in Akash Madhwal as replacement for Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings on Thursday signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to an injury.
11) Sena MLA threatens to cut publisher's tongue over 38-year-old book on Shivaji Maharaj
A book publisher on Thursday said Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, threatened him for ‘disrespecting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, through a book published 38 years ago.