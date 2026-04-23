IPL 2026: CSK draft in Akash Madhwal as replacement for Mhatre

A right-arm fast bowler, Madhwal has previously represented Mumbai Indians (2023, 2024) and Rajasthan Royals (2025).

The Uttarakhand pacer, who had attended CSK trials earlier in the season, has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets.

The 32-year-old also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.