"Hellhole on the planet": Trump reposts critique targeting India, China over birthright citizenship

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process, stating, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."