What are the top headlines of today, April 22, 2026 ?

9) No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: T'gana HC

In a major relief to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and three others, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed that no action can be taken against them on the basis of findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.