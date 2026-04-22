What are the top headlines of today, April 22, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (April 22, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Trump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal
US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of mediator Pakistan, saying the move was aimed at giving Tehran’s fractured leadership time to come up with a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.
2) Iran fires on 3 ships in Strait of Hormuz, complicating efforts to resume US-Iran talks
Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, underscoring the ongoing threat to global energy supplies and complicating efforts to bring the United States and Iran together for talks to end the war.
3) 31 deaths and over 19 years later, Bombay HC discharges 4 accused in 2006 Malegaon blast case
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday discharged four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon serial bomb blasts, quashing all the charges against them, including of terror, and leaving unanswered the question of who was responsible for the explosions that killed 31 people.
4) Woman sets lover on fire in Bengaluru
A 27-year-old man was allegedly charred to death on Tuesday after a woman he was in a relationship set him on fire at her house, police said.
5) West Bengal polls: 17 pc rise in 'red alert' constituencies, 23 pc candidates with criminal cases, says report
This time in the West Bengal Assembly polls, there are 129 "red alert" constituencies — seats where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases — a 17 per cent rise from the 2021 state elections, according to an ADR report.
6) Kerala govt declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Wednesday said that the blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in this district a day ago, which claimed at least 13 lives, has been declared as a state-specific disaster.
7) Leaders across party lines pay homage to victims of Pahalgam attack on first anniversary
Political parties cutting across party lines on Wednesday paid tributes to the 26 people who were gunned down by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Pahalgam last year, saying the attack is a wound whose scar will never truly heal.
8) Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing contempt PIL against Kejriwal over circulation of court videos
Delhi High Court judge Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a PIL seeking contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others for allegedly uploading and sharing clips of the court hearing on the former chief minister's plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the liquor policy case.
9) No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: T'gana HC
In a major relief to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and three others, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed that no action can be taken against them on the basis of findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.
10) Cash bundles seized from aide of DMK's Mylapore candidate in Chennai
Several cash bundles of Rs 500 denomination were confiscated from the residence of an aide of the DMK candidate for Mylapore assembly constituency by the election commission's flying squad here on Wednesday, police said.
11) Gangrape of minor in TN: NCW asks police to act, submit report in five days
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu, terming the incident "horrific" and raising concerns over the safety of minor girls.
12) Chennai airport rush: Airfares jump 2-3 times as flights to southern cities fill up
Airfares from Chennai to key southern cities have surged two to three times, for instance, rising from Rs 3,319 to Rs 12,027 for Salem and from Rs 6,670 to Rs 13,320 (touching Rs 29,397 via Bengaluru) for Madurai, as passenger crowds swelled at the domestic airport ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.