West Bengal polls: 17 pc rise in 'red alert' constituencies, 23 pc candidates with criminal cases, says report

The NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed 2,920 candidates in fray in the 2026 Assembly polls, said a little less than a quarter of candidates, 683 (23 per cent), in fray have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 589 (20 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases.

In the 2021 state Assembly polls, out of 2,130 candidates analysed, 528 (25 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves, while 431 (20 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

According to the report, the BJP has the most candidates — 208 (71 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed — who have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.