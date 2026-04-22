Iran fires on 3 ships in Strait of Hormuz, complicating efforts to resume US-Iran talks

That means that even if the ceasefire largely holds — and Iran and the US do not resume major attacks — the war will continue to weigh heavily on the global economy.

Already the conflict has sent gas prices skyrocketing far beyond the region and raised the cost of food and a wide array of other products. The longer the strait remains closed, the more severe and widespread the effects will be — and the longer it will take the economy to bounce back.

Iran has offered no formal acknowledgment of Trump's extension, but an Iranian diplomat said talks would not resume until the blockade is lifted.

Iran opened fire on a container ship in the strait on Wednesday morning, and a second was attacked a short time later, according to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre.