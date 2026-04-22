Delhi HC judge recuses himself from hearing contempt PIL against Kejriwal over circulation of court videos

Besides the AAP leaders, the other parties in the PIL include the high court administration and social media giants Meta Platforms, X and Google.

Justice Karia, a former partner at a leading law firm, represented Meta in several cases before his elevation as a judge.

Singh, in his PIL, submitted that unauthorised sharing of court recordings on social media can undermine the independence of the judiciary and is also prohibited under high court rules.

Several AAP leaders and members of various other opposition parties, including Congress leader Digvijay Singh, however, "intentionally and deliberately recorded and circulated" videos of Kejriwal's appearance before Justice Sharma on April 13 on social media with the intention to malign the image of the court in the eyes of the public, the plea claimed.

Alleging that Kejriwal and his party members hatched a “conspiracy” and “dirty strategy” to record the court proceedings, the PIL urged that an SIT be formed to investigate the matter and contempt proceedings be initiated against “all respondents who uploaded, reposted, forwarded the recording of court proceedings dated 13.04.2026”.