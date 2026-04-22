Chennai airport rush: Airfares jump 2-3 times as flights to southern cities fill up

With polling scheduled across all 234 constituencies on Thursday and a public holiday declared, large numbers of residents began travelling from Chennai and its suburbs to their hometowns to cast their votes.

Airport sources said the rush intensified from Tuesday night (April 21), with flights to Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Salem witnessing heavy demand. Several services are fully booked, while only a limited number of seats remain on select flights.