Chennai airport rush: Airfares jump 2-3 times as flights to southern cities fill up

CHENNAI: Airfares from Chennai to key southern cities have surged two to three times, for instance, rising from Rs 3,319 to Rs 12,027 for Salem and from Rs 6,670 to Rs 13,320 (touching Rs 29,397 via Bengaluru) for Madurai, as passenger crowds swelled at the domestic airport ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
With polling scheduled across all 234 constituencies on Thursday and a public holiday declared, large numbers of residents began travelling from Chennai and its suburbs to their hometowns to cast their votes.
Airport sources said the rush intensified from Tuesday night (April 21), with flights to Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Salem witnessing heavy demand. Several services are fully booked, while only a limited number of seats remain on select flights.
The spike in demand has led to steep fare increases:
Chennai–Thoothukudi: increased from Rs 5,354 to Rs 17,527; via Bengaluru: Rs 17,716
Chennai–Madurai: increased from Rs 6,670 to Rs 13,320; via Bengaluru: Rs 29,397
Chennai–Tiruchy: increased from Rs 3,677 to Rs 14,237
Chennai–Coimbatore: increased from Rs 4,634 to Rs 16,339
Chennai–Salem: increased from Rs 3,319 to Rs 12,027
Despite the surge in ticket prices, many passengers continued to book flights to ensure they could vote, while others were left disappointed as flights filled up.