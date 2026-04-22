Trump extends ceasefire with Iran pending unified peace proposal

The US President said he has therefore "directed the military to continue the blockade".

Slamming the US, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said blockading Iranian ports is an "act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire".

"Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation. Iran knows how to neutralise restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying," he said in a social media post.

On Tuesday, the US said its forces boarded an oil tanker previously sanctioned for smuggling Iranian crude in Asia. The Pentagon said that US forces boarded the M/T Tifani without incident.