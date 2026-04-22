Kerala government declares Thrissur fireworks blast state-specific disaster

Addressing a press conference here, he said the decision was taken in a special online cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning in the wake of the blast.

He said that it was also decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh to the dependents of those who died in the blast.

He said that directions have been issued to the state executive committee of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to declare the blast as a state-specific disaster.

Besides these, the government also announced a judicial probe into the incident and said a single-member commission comprising Justice C N Ramachandran Nair will carry out the investigation.