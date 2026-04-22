Leaders across party lines pay homage to victims of Pahalgam attack on first anniversary

"The tragic incident not only saddened our hearts, but brought tears to our eyes. It brought grief to every Kashmiri," ruling National Conference (NC) state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said on the first anniversary of the attack.

He, however, said Kashmiris stood united and condemned the attack.

"A united message came from the people that the entire Kashmir was in grief. People came out everywhere, candlelight marches happened, and this gruesome attack was unanimously condemned by everyone," he said, adding that the attack had a damaging effect on the Union territory's economy.

The NC spokesperson expressed hope that such an attack should not happen again and that security agencies augment their defences across the valley, especially at the tourist spots.