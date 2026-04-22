2006 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC discharges four accused, quashes charges against them

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Chandak allowed the appeals filed by the four accused - Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria and Lokesh Sharma - against the special court order.

A copy of the detailed order would be made available later.

The four were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy, and also under the stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).