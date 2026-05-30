What are the top headlines for today, May 30, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (May 30, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Sulur rape-murder case: Accused attacked by inmates inside Coimbatore Central Prison
A 33-year-old construction worker arrested in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore district was attacked by fellow inmates inside Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.
2. Tirupparankundram temple denies reports of 87 devotees fainting during Vaikasi Visakam festival
The administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram has denied media reports claiming that 87 devotees fainted due to overcrowding during the Vaikasi Visakam festival held on May 30.
3. HR&CE Minister Ramesh, DMK MLA clash over Tiruchendur temple inspection
A political row broke out on Saturday after HR&CE Minister Ramesh responded to criticism from former minister and DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan over his recent inspection at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple and the action initiated against certain priests.
4. AIADMK seeks CBI probe into alleged TVK horse-trading
The AIADMK on Saturday submitted a petition to the Governor seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of horse-trading by the TVK following the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs and their subsequent entry into the party.
5. WHO chief lands in eastern Congo's Ituri province, epicentre of Ebola, as outbreak outpaces response
The head of the World Health Organisation Saturday arrived in eastern Congo's Bunia, a city at the heart of an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola, where the virus still spreads faster than the response, despite better-organised health facilities and new aid arrivals.
6. 5 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
At least five people, including a girl and two women, were killed in lightning strikes in four districts of Jharkhand in the past 24 hours, police said.
7. CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to technical glitch, afternoon timing revised: NTA
The CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch, the National Testing Agency said.
8. CBSE portal was hit by malicious attack; 50 children got into system: Sources
The CBSE revaluation portal's payment system was hit by a "malicious attack", with around 50 students gaining unauthorised access, government sources have said.
9. No proposal before Centre to declare cow national animal, ban slaughter nationwide: Meghwal
There is currently no proposal under the Centre's consideration to declare the cow the national animal or impose a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, noting that such demands continue to be raised by various groups.
10. U18 Women's Asia Cup: 15-year-old Nousheen scores brace as India pip Malaysia 2-1
Fifteen-year-old Nousheen Naz struck twice as India made a winning start, beating Malaysia 2-1 in a pool A game of the U-18 women's Asia Cup hockey championship here on Saturday.
11. Government exempts import duty on cotton till October 30
In a notification, the Finance Ministry said the import duty exemption will be effective from June 1, 2026.
12. DK Shivakumar elected CLP leader, to be sworn-in as Karnataka CM on June 3
Karnataka state Congress President D K Shivakumar was elected leader of the legislature party on Saturday, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state, party sources said.
13. Vinesh Phogat loses in semifinals at Asian Games trials
The cheers were loud, the emotions raw and the expectations of a fairytale comeback unmistakable, but Vinesh Phogat's return to competitive wrestling ended in heartbreak on Saturday following a 4-6 loss against Meenakshi Goyat in the 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games selection trials.
14. Satwik-Chirag defeat World No 1 Seo-Kim to make Singapore finals
Star Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned top seeds and world No. 1 Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea in straight games to storm into the final of the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Saturday.