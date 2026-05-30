Sulur rape-murder case: Accused attacked by inmates inside Coimbatore Central Prison

The accused, Karthik, sustained injuries after a group of prisoners allegedly assaulted him using steel plates and spoons inside the prison premises. Prison officials intervened and rescued him before shifting him to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment.

According to Thanthi TV report, Karthik had been lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on May 28 after being discharged from hospital, where he underwent treatment for injuries sustained while attempting to evade arrest. Officials said the attack took place inside a prison block and that jail wardens rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.