AIADMK seeks CBI probe into alleged TVK horse-trading

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday submitted a petition to the Governor seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of horse-trading by the TVK following the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs and their subsequent entry into the party.
Former Minister SS Krishnamoorthy and Rajya Sabha MP M Dhanapal met the Governor and handed over the petition. The move comes after the AIADMK had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Governor regarding AIADMK legislators voting in favour of the TVK in the Assembly.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Krishnamoorthy said the party had sought action against the TVK over alleged horse-trading and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the resignation of the four MLAs.
In a post on X earlier, Dhanapal questioned the developments that led to the resignations, stating that the background of the four legislators who resigned immediately after taking oath and joined the TVK should be investigated, particularly in a situation where the party did not have a legislative majority.
Alleging that reports of large-scale monetary transactions had emerged, Dhanapal said the Union Government should order a CBI inquiry to safeguard democratic processes. He also urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine the alleged financial dealings connected to the issue.
The AIADMK has consistently accused the TVK of engaging in horse-trading following the political realignment involving its former legislators. TVK has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.