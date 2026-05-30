AIADMK seeks CBI probe into alleged TVK horse-trading

In a post on X earlier, Dhanapal questioned the developments that led to the resignations, stating that the background of the four legislators who resigned immediately after taking oath and joined the TVK should be investigated, particularly in a situation where the party did not have a legislative majority.

Alleging that reports of large-scale monetary transactions had emerged, Dhanapal said the Union Government should order a CBI inquiry to safeguard democratic processes. He also urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine the alleged financial dealings connected to the issue.