Tirupparankundram temple denies reports of 87 devotees fainting during Vaikasi Visakam festival

MADURAI: The administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram has denied media reports claiming that 87 devotees fainted due to overcrowding during the Vaikasi Visakam festival held on May 30.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the temple administration said reports circulating in certain sections of the media alleging that dozens of devotees lost consciousness because of crowding during the festival were "completely false".
According to the temple administration, devotees began arriving at the hill temple from the early hours of today, May 30, to participate in the Vaikasi Visakam celebrations. Temple officials said elaborate arrangements had been made for crowd management and darshan.
The administration clarified that a 63-year-old devotee from Villupuram district experienced a brief spell of dizziness while waiting in the queue for darshan around 4.30 am. Temple staff immediately shifted him to a nearby medical camp set up at the temple premises, where he was given first aid.
Officials said the devotee recovered shortly after treatment and proceeded to have darshan before leaving the temple.
The administration added that no other devotees were affected due to crowding or any related issue during the festival.
The clarification was issued by the Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Tirupparankundram Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple.
Vaikasi Visakam is one of the major festivals celebrated at the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple, drawing thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states every year.
Temple authorities said the festival this year was conducted smoothly and peacefully with adequate medical and security arrangements in place.