HR&CE Minister Ramesh, DMK MLA clash over Tiruchendur temple inspection

CHENNAI: A political row broke out on Saturday after HR&CE Minister Ramesh responded to criticism from former minister and DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan over his recent inspection at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple and the action initiated against certain priests.
Defending the crackdown, Ramesh said the government was duty-bound to act against anyone found exploiting devotees, regardless of caste or religion.
“People have elected us to take action against those who exploit the public. There is no need to collect money from devotees illegally in the name of service. Such practices cannot be termed service, nor has any god prescribed them,” the minister said in a social media post.
Referring to the criticism levelled against him, Ramesh said action had been taken only against those found violating rules. “If wrongdoers are punished, I do not understand the reason for the sudden anger and anxiety,” he said.
The minister also alleged that more irregularities were taking place at the Tiruchendur temple and said they would be brought to light soon. “Those responsible will face action, whoever they may be,” he added.
Ramesh’s remarks came in response to a statement issued by Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who accused the minister of insulting members of the traditional Tirusudhandira Archagar community during his inspection at the temple.
The Tiruchendur legislator said the priests had been assisting devotees visiting the temple for generations and had traditionally guided worshippers in carrying out religious rituals. He said the community had been performing these duties as part of a long-standing practice and receiving offerings from devotees.
Radhakrishnan said the minister’s remarks had caused concern among members of the community and local residents. As the elected representative of Tiruchendur, he said it was his responsibility to protect the interests and livelihoods of all sections of people in the constituency.