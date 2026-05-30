CBSE portal was hit by malicious attack; 50 children got into system: Sources

"There were some unauthorised attacks on the portal. The payment gateway was with respect to HDFC… about 50-odd children had got in," a source said.

According to the sources, the issue led to abnormal fee displays on the portal, where the payable amount in some cases fluctuated from around Re 1 to nearly Rs 67,000-68,000.

"I think out of fun or out of mala fide intention, I think that one rupee was shown and then Rs 67-68,000. So, there were about 50 children in whose cases the amount had changed," the source said.

The glitch was linked to the HDFC payment gateway integrated with the system and occurred when the portal went live.