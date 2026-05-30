U18 Women's Asia Cup: 15-year-old Nousheen scores brace as India pip Malaysia 2-1

After a goalless first quarter, India ended the deadlock in the 19th minute off a penalty corner, when Nousheen capitalised on an opportunity during a set-piece to place the ball into the net and give her side a 1-0 lead.

Nousheen struck again in the second quarter. In the 28th minute, she beat Malaysian goalkeeper with a sharp shot to double India's lead to 2-0 before the hooter signalled half-time.