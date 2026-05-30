Vinesh's comeback dream ends at Asian Games selection trials, loses to Meenakshi in semifinals

Vinesh thus fell short in her bid to re-enter the national team after the trauma of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I do not feel I have failed. I was fighting a whole system. We had to fight for every point. I was not given a fair deal. I do not grudge the athletes who fought with me. They also had dreamt of fighting against me. I will come back," Vinesh said before leaving the venue.

Back on the mat for the first time since her devastating disqualification from the Olympic final in 2024, Vinesh battled through controversy, crowd-fuelled drama and a gruelling quarterfinal against Nishu Kumari before her comeback charge finally ran out of steam against Asian Championship silver medallist Meenakshi Goyat, bringing an emotional day to an abrupt end.

The day had begun dramatically even before she stepped on the mat.