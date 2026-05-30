No proposal before Centre to declare cow national animal, ban slaughter nationwide: Meghwal

Meghwal noted that laws relating to cow slaughter vary across states and decisions are often taken based on local considerations.

Responding to a question on calls for granting the cow national animal status and prohibiting cow slaughter across the country, Meghwal, in an interview to PTI, said such representations are regularly made to MPs and the government.

"Various organisations keep working on these issues and approach MPs as well. People submit applications and make representations saying such a measure should be taken," he said.

However, the minister said no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Union Cabinet.