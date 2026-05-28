What are the top headlines for today, May 28, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (May 28, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK; 4 others follow
Former AIADMK minister Vellamandi R Natarajan joined the Vijay-led TVK on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.
2. I have resigned as Karnataka CM, followed Cong 'high command' instructions: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said he resigned from the Karnataka Chief Minister's position, two days after the party high command asked him to do so.
3. Israeli strikes kill at least 8 in Lebanon's fourth largest city ahead of Washington talks
The Israeli military early Thursday pounded Lebanon's fourth largest city, killing at least eight people in its ongoing military escalation against the Hezbollah group ahead of crucial talks in Washington.
4. Kuwait says it faced missile, drone attack, another challenge to Iran war's shaky ceasefire
Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged.
5. AIADMK leader seeks CBI probe into resignations of party MLAs
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Dhanapal on Thursday urged the Centre to order a CBI probe into the resignation of AIADMK MLAs, alleging that large-scale financial transactions had taken place behind the developments.
6. Right to trauma care of citizens integral part of right to life: SC
Observing that right to trauma care of citizens is an integral part of right to life, the Supreme Court has asked all states and Union territories to operationalise within three months one helpline number '112' for emergency responses and establish functional good samaritan grievance redressal system.
7. 16 students died in overnight fire at girls' school in Kenya: Official
A fire ripped through a dormitory in a girls' boarding school in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least 16 students, a government official said, in the latest such incident to afflict the East African nation.
8. Key Kangleipak Communist Party commander arrested in Delhi; large cache of arms, ammo seized in Manipur
In a joint operation, security forces have arrested Haobijam Dilip Singh, a key commander of the banned Manipuri insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party, in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
9. Air India extends suspension of flights to Israel till July end
Amid continued geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia, Air India on Thursday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till July end.
10. Australia launches record USD 1.4 billion lawsuit against 3M over 'forever chemicals' at defence bases
Australia is suing US conglomerate 3M for more than 2 billion Australian dollars (USD 1.4 billion) over so-called “forever chemical” contamination from firefighting foam at defense bases. the government said on Thursday.
11. NTA announces revised schedule for CUET-UG 2026; exams on May 31, June 6
The National Testing Agency has released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 for admissions in undergraduate programmes that were rescheduled from May 28 owing to Eid-ul-Azha.
12. WFI moves SC against HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials
The Wrestling Federation of India has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order allowing grappler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.