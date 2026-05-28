Right to trauma care of citizens integral part of right to life: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar also directed the states to furnish periodic compliance reports by organising monthly meetings and uploading the minutes on the concerned portals.

The bench passed the order on Tuesday on a plea filed by Savelife Foundation which raised the need for trauma care to be recognised as a matter of right in the Indian public law system.

The top court said when a person suffers an accident or any such similar incident which requires urgent trauma care, they usually feel shock and disorientation, a sense of helplessness where they have to hope that those around them would somehow help them get the care that they need.