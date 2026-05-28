WFI moves SC against HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe is scheduled to hear the Federation's plea on Friday.

On May 22, a division bench of the high court had given its nod to the participation of Phogat in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games, saying the WFI's selection policy was exclusionary for the lack of discretion to consider an iconic player like her, who is returning from a maternity break.