I have resigned as Karnataka CM, followed Cong 'high command' instructions: Siddaramaiah

He thanked the Congress leadership --Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi- for allowing him to serve the people of Karnataka as its Chief Minister twice.

Flanked by his deputy and successor D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah addressed a packed press conference shortly after submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan here. Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the resignation because Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was out of the state.