Key KCP commander arrested in Delhi; large cache of arms, ammo seized in Manipur

Haobijam, believed to be a key member of the proscribed outfit, was wanted in more than a dozen cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

According to the officials, Haobijam came to Delhi for a “secret meeting”, prompting central agencies to probe whether the national capital was also on the radar of the insurgent group.

Investigators are examining his movements, contacts and the purpose of his visit to Delhi, sources said.

Further details about Haobijam’s arrest are awaited.