Israeli strikes kill at least 8 in Lebanon's fourth largest city ahead of Washington talks

Several others were injured in the strikes, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

An Israeli soldier meanwhile in northern Israel was killed in a Hezbollah drone attack, the military said.

The intensification comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expansion in the Israeli military's attacks in Lebanon, apparently sparked by Hezbollah's use of fibre-optic exploding drones that have struck Israeli troops in Lebanon and reached some of Israel's northern border towns.