AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK; 4 others follow

The former Tourism minister called on TVK general secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand and joined the party. He is among several AIADMK leaders who have joined the ruling TVK in recent days.

Natarajan had won from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in 2016. He had backed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the leadership crisis in the party and rejoined the AIADMK in February this year when Panneerselvam joined the DMK.