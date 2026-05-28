AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK; 4 others follow

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister Vellamandi R Natarajan joined the Vijay-led TVK on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.
The former Tourism minister called on TVK general secretary ‘Bussy’ N Anand and joined the party. He is among several AIADMK leaders who have joined the ruling TVK in recent days.
Natarajan had won from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in 2016. He had backed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the leadership crisis in the party and rejoined the AIADMK in February this year when Panneerselvam joined the DMK.
Meanwhile, others who reportedly joined the party on Thursday include Anna Thozhir Sangam secretary R Kamalakannan, AIADMK IT Wing Deputy Secretary Karthik, former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Natraj, and former AIADMK minister MSM Anandan.
The latest entrants come after four rebel AIADMK MLAs resigned as legislators and joined the ruling party earlier this week.
A day ago, the rebel faction had 'surrendered' and returned to the official camp under Edappadi K Palaniswami, appearing to signal that the internal uprising had been quelled. However, the crossover of several functionaries to TVK on May 28 has now posed a fresh challenge for the AIADMK leadership.
(With PTI inputs)