AIADMK seeks CBI probe into resignations of party MLAs

The AIADMK leader further accused the ruling TVK of attempting to engineer a split in the AIADMK as it did not have an independent majority to continue in power.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the split in the AIADMK after the party’s electoral defeat. As many as 25 MLAs belonging to the faction led by former Minister C Ve Shanmugam had voted in support of the confidence motion moved in favour of the TVK government.