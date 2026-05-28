AIADMK seeks CBI probe into resignations of party MLAs

CHENNAI: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Dhanapal on Thursday urged the Centre to order a CBI probe into the resignation of AIADMK MLAs, alleging that large-scale financial transactions had taken place behind the developments.
In a post on X, Dhanapal also sought an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the circumstances surrounding the resignation of the party legislators. He alleged that the MLAs had resigned immediately after assuming office and said the sequence of events warranted a detailed probe.
The AIADMK leader further accused the ruling TVK of attempting to engineer a split in the AIADMK as it did not have an independent majority to continue in power.
The controversy comes in the backdrop of the split in the AIADMK after the party’s electoral defeat. As many as 25 MLAs belonging to the faction led by former Minister C Ve Shanmugam had voted in support of the confidence motion moved in favour of the TVK government.
Of the 25 MLAs in the Shanmugam camp, four legislators - K Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, S Jayakumar and Essaki Subaiah - resigned from the Assembly and subsequently joined the TVK.
The AIADMK alleged that the resignations were linked to “horse-trading” and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the developments.