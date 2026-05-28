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Kuwait says it faces missile, drone attack as shaky ceasefire in Iran war again challenged

Kuwait's military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates
This is a locator map for the Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab EmiratesAP
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DUBAI: Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged.

Kuwait's military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted.

Kuwait repeatedly came under fire from Iran and Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq during the war. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes after the US said it carried out strikes again targeting Iran during the ceasefire. Negotiations are ongoing over extending the ceasefire and trying to find a way to formally end the war that has shaken the Middle East.

ceasefire
Drone attack
Kuwait
Iran war

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