What are the top headlines for today, May 22, 2026?

2.HC allows 2nd autopsy of Twisha Sharma; notice to mother-in-law on pleas seeking bail cancellation

The high-profile Twisha Sharma dowry death case saw fast-paced developments on Friday with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering a second autopsy by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, while the victim's absconding husband withdrew his anticipatory bail plea and his mother, a retired judge, was served a notice for the cancellation of her bail over non-cooperation with the police.