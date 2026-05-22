What are the top headlines for today, May 22, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (May 22, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.CM Vijay gives finishing touch to rainbow coalition, inducts IUML leader, another Dalit
Heralding a new era of coalition government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday completed his Cabinet expansion exercise by inducting two more MLAs, including a Dalit from the VCK, making it a rainbow ministry that also has Brahmins.
2.HC allows 2nd autopsy of Twisha Sharma; notice to mother-in-law on pleas seeking bail cancellation
The high-profile Twisha Sharma dowry death case saw fast-paced developments on Friday with the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordering a second autopsy by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, while the victim's absconding husband withdrew his anticipatory bail plea and his mother, a retired judge, was served a notice for the cancellation of her bail over non-cooperation with the police.
3.Guardiola to leave Manchester City after season, bringing close to 10-year trophy-laden spell
Pep Guardiola confirmed what Manchester City fans had been fearing. The club's most successful manager is leaving, bringing to a close a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established City as one of major forces in Europe and changed the face of English soccer.
4.NCERT book row: SC modifies earlier order concerning 3 academics, lets Centre, States make decision
The Supreme Court on Friday modified its March 11 order that had directed the Centre, states and others to disassociate from three academics, following a row over an NCERT book chapter containing "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary.
5.Harbour police book DMK MLA Sekarbabu, supporters over poll-day clash
Harbour police have registered a case against former minister and DMK MLA PK Sekarbabu and his supporters for an altercation with TVK functionaries on polling day, April 23, in the Harbour Assembly constituency.
6.EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats on June 18
The Election Commission on Friday announced polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats on June 18.
7.Strong winds, thunderstorms claim six lives in Afghanistan
As many as six people were killed and 11 others injured after strong winds and thunderstorms struck Afghanistan's provinces of Kandahar, Herat, Ghor and Takhar overnight, local media reported on Friday.
8.AIIB announces USD 10 bn fund facility to support countries hit by West Asia conflict
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in which India is the second-largest shareholder after China, has launched a USD 10-billion fund facility to provide support to member countries affected by the conflict in West Asia.
9.'Cockroach Janata Party' launches campaign seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation even as founder’s parents lose sleep
Back with the tagline "Cockroaches Never Die" after its original X handle was withheld in India, the "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP), a satirical social-media account, launched a campaign on Friday demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
10. Singing of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all schools, madrasas in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday asserted that singing of 'Vande Mataram' is compulsory in all schools and madrasas across the state, wherever government funds are used.