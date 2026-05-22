Guardiola to leave Manchester City after season, bringing close to 10-year trophy-laden spell

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," Guardiola said. "Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

City said Guardiola would take up a role as global ambassador.

Enzo Maresca - the former Chelsea manager who was previously assistant to Guardiola at City - is the favorite to take on the daunting task of filling Guardiola's shoes after a decade of unprecedented dominance.