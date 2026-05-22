HC allows 2nd autopsy of Twisha Sharma; notice to mother-in-law on pleas seeking bail cancellation

In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh home department issued a notification stating that it had proposed to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI, and the state government had given the necessary consent under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Samarth Singh, Twisha's absconding husband, on Friday withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the High Court, said his lawyer Jaydeep Kaurav. With the withdrawal of the application, Singh, himself a lawyer, is left with no other option but to surrender.

He had filed the anticipatory bail application after a lower court turned down his plea last week.

The High Court on Friday also issued a notice to his mother and ex-judge Giribala Singh, named in the case as an accused along with Samarth, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail filed by Twisha's father as well as the state government.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh fixed the hearing on the petitions for May 25.

Police had on Thursday issued the third and final notice for recording of statement to Giribala Singh. It also initiated a probe to decide whether Singh can continue as chairperson of the consumer court, an official circular said.